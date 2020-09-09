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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. Sept 8, Tues. 1st hour. Trump bites Biden? Soros?
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46 views • September 09, 2020
Fast moving comprehensive news analysis - not to be missed to learn what is really going on. David Kenney, Scott Bennett, Jim Fetzer, Donald Grahn
PLUS: Watch this shocker: Global Reset: DAVOS SOROS at 58:50 3 min.
PLUS: Watch this shocker: Global Reset: DAVOS SOROS at 58:50 3 min.
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