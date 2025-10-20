Trump reacts to Israel's strikes on Gaza - nothing said about Israel's part, of course, info below

(posted this over 3 hours ago, just sat there, so uploading again)

Trump reacts to Israel's strikes on Gaza - nothing said about Israel's part, of course. (keep reading to know why)

From last night, Air Force One.

More about this:

Adding: Israel armed and empowered ISIS-affiliated gangs in Gaza precisely for this moment to use them as a pretext to “break the ceasefire” and justify renewed military operations.

We exposed this plan months ago in our July feature:

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/guns-flour-and-blood-how-israel-uses

“Guns, Flour, and Blood: How Israel Uses Aid and Militias to Legitimize Mass Violence in Gaza”

It detailed how Tel Aviv’s hybrid warfare strategy fused aid distribution, private militias, and covert funding to manufacture chaos and claim “self-defense” during politically timed escalations.

This from @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

Trump stated that China "will pay" import tariffs of 155% if the parties cannot resolve disagreements in trade relations



