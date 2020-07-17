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Casting Down Imaginations and Overcome Fear!
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12 views • July 17, 2020
God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word!
Psa.91:5,6 "Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night, Nor for the arrow that flieth by day; 6 For the pestilence that walketh in darkness, Nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday."
When the devil attacks us with imaginations of the worse case scenarios of what could happen, we need to make war on him by casting those thoughts down so we will not experience the judgments that are all around us. 2 Cor.10:5 "casting down imaginations, and every high thing that is exalted against the knowledge of God, and bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ."
Confess the promises! We've seen from the scriptures, very plainly, that Jesus bore the whole curse upon Himself when He was on the cross. Gal.3:13 "Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us; for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree." We've also seen, Rom. 10:10 "for with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth, confession is made unto salvation." We need to be able to confess Psa. 91 in the midst of the trouble and cast down the imaginations (evil reasoning) that are contrary to the word of God.
Renew your mind in Word of God, do warfare, and see the victory in your life! We have to have on the "helmet of salvation" (Eph.6:17).
Join brother David Eells in Part 5 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines."
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
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Share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:5
Psa.91:5,6 "Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night, Nor for the arrow that flieth by day; 6 For the pestilence that walketh in darkness, Nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday."
When the devil attacks us with imaginations of the worse case scenarios of what could happen, we need to make war on him by casting those thoughts down so we will not experience the judgments that are all around us. 2 Cor.10:5 "casting down imaginations, and every high thing that is exalted against the knowledge of God, and bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ."
Confess the promises! We've seen from the scriptures, very plainly, that Jesus bore the whole curse upon Himself when He was on the cross. Gal.3:13 "Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us; for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree." We've also seen, Rom. 10:10 "for with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth, confession is made unto salvation." We need to be able to confess Psa. 91 in the midst of the trouble and cast down the imaginations (evil reasoning) that are contrary to the word of God.
Renew your mind in Word of God, do warfare, and see the victory in your life! We have to have on the "helmet of salvation" (Eph.6:17).
Join brother David Eells in Part 5 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines."
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:5
Keywords
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