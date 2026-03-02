BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
A Free Iran - Trump's SOTU - A Free Cuba is Possible
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
1 day ago

Iran's Ancient Religious Landscape Before Islam


Long before Islam and even before Zoroastrianism, Iranian tribes followed an ancient Indo-Iranian religion


Before Islam reached Iran in the 7th century, the country had a long and complex religious history. The best-known of these earlier religions is Zoroastrianism, but it was not the only one.


Over thousands of years, different beliefs rose, mixed, and changed.


Long before Islam and even before Zoroastrianism, Iranian tribes followed an ancient Indo-Iranian religion. This was a shared religious tradition that also influenced early Indian beliefs found in the Vedas.


https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/iran-news-iran-israel-irans-ancient-religious-landscape-before-islam-11157954



Why is Iran not an Arab country? Persian vs Arab identity explained


Iran is often grouped with Arab nations, but it is not an Arab country. Its people are largely Persian, its language is Farsi, and its history stretches back to ancient empires long before Islam. Here's a clear guide to Persian and Arab identity.


When headlines mention Iran alongside Saudi Arabia or the UAE, many assume they are all Arab nations. The geography seems similar. The religion, largely Islam, appears similar too. So the assumption feels natural.


But Iran is not an Arab country.


https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/why-is-iran-not-an-arab-country-persian-vs-arab-identity-explained-2876498-2026-03-02



Hillary Clinton humiliatingly called out by Czech politician over anti-Trump attacks


Former First Lady Hillary Clinton has clashed with a Czech politician during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.


Clinton slammed US President Donald Trump and his administration over his dealings with Europe and his approach to the Russia-Ukraine war.


Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka was quick to call out the failed presidential candidate’s remarks and defend the Trump administration.


Following Clinton’s verbal assault on Trump, Macinka pointed out, “I think you really don’t like him.”


The former Secretary of State responded, again ranting about President Trump and his actions, “to the United States and the world”.


https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/hillary-clinton-humiliatingly-called-out-by-czech-politician-over-antitrump-attacks/video/2ff0d0fb4a0067bbb0a1eb457ff207ed



Trump blasts Dems who refused to stand for protecting Americans over ‘illegal aliens’ at State of the Union: ‘You should be ashamed’


https://nypost.com/2026/02/25/us-news/trump-blasts-democrats-who-refused-to-stand-for-protecting-americans-over-illegal-aliens-at-state-of-the-union-2026/



Is a Free Cuba Possible?


Is Cuba on the edge of a tectonic shift from Castroite communism to Western-style democracy? Until very recently, it would have seemed unthinkable. But when “Patria y Vida,” a music video sharply criticizing the situation in Cuba, becomes the anthem of massive street demonstrations, the impossible starts to sound possible.


https://www.heritage.org/americas/commentary/free-cuba-possible



9 Reasons Why (the Right Amount of) Coffee Is Good for You


https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/9-reasons-why-the-right-amount-of-coffee-is-good-for-you

