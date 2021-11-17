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Kyle Rittenhouse -- Brave to Go in First Place + Innocent of All
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100 views • November 17, 2021
Many people tell you that Kyle Rittenhouse should not have gone to Kenosha to begin with, that was wrong. When the media lies about police activity, and forcing them to step down and not do their duty, one should be considered brave when they step in to their place.
#kylerittenhouse #brave #innocent
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#kylerittenhouse #brave #innocent
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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