MSM Biden Probe Messaging, Plans for Maui, Accusations of Covert Operations - The Real Story - OAN
Published 20 hours ago

Monica Rodriguez goes through some of the latest clips from the mainstream media circus. As well as new allegations from Russian Military Officials of the U.S. Establishment involvement in creating a new "pandemic."

Remember when our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream that will be the day 'We The People' take back our power.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


