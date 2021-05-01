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Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill & Hillary Rich
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36 views • May 01, 2021
Clinton Cash is an investigation of the foreign benefactors of Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. It investigates alleged connections between Clinton Foundation donors and Hillary Clinton's work at the State Department.
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