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THOSE INOCULATED AGAINST COVID-19 WILL BE MORE LIKELY TO DEVELOP AIDS
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111 views • October 30, 2021
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Those inoculated against COVID-19 will be more likely to develop AIDS https://rumble.com/vodw0r-those-inoculated-against-covid-19-will-be-more-likely-to-develop-aids.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/AIDS.html According to some studies being published, it is reported that those vaccinated against the fashionable disease are more prone to suffer from AIDS. In a recent program of La Quinta Columna, Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains why."
Those inoculated against COVID-19 will be more likely to develop AIDS https://rumble.com/vodw0r-those-inoculated-against-covid-19-will-be-more-likely-to-develop-aids.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/AIDS.html According to some studies being published, it is reported that those vaccinated against the fashionable disease are more prone to suffer from AIDS. In a recent program of La Quinta Columna, Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains why."
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