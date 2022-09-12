Create New Account
#110-Andy Wells-Fighting Transgender Indoctrination and the Sexualization of Children
VisionRoot
Published 2 months ago

Andy Wells is the Missouri Director of No Left Turn in Education.  He explains the dangers for our children of the Transgender Indoctrination and the teaching of valueless "Comprehensive" Sexuality Education.  
Andy also defines and explains why Critical Race Theory is definitely being taught in public schools throughout the nation.
He includes examples of books and graphic novels that are available in many school libraries that are not age appropriate..

Keywords
sexualization of childrencritical race theorytransgender indoctrinationcomprehensive sexuality education

