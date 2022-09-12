110-Andy Wells-Fighting Transgender Indoctrination and the Sexualization of Children

Andy Wells is the Missouri Director of No Left Turn in Education. He explains the dangers for our children of the Transgender Indoctrination and the teaching of valueless "Comprehensive" Sexuality Education.
Andy also defines and explains why Critical Race Theory is definitely being taught in public schools throughout the nation.
He includes examples of books and graphic novels that are available in many school libraries that are not age appropriate..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.