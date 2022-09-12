110-Andy Wells-Fighting Transgender Indoctrination and the Sexualization of Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andy Wells is the Missouri Director of No Left Turn in Education. He explains the dangers for our children of the Transgender Indoctrination and the teaching of valueless "Comprehensive" Sexuality Education.
Andy also defines and explains why Critical Race Theory is definitely being taught in public schools throughout the nation.
He includes examples of books and graphic novels that are available in many school libraries that are not age appropriate..