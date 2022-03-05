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This Quantum Life #6 - Why Acceptance is Toxic
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10 views • March 05, 2022
Replace ACCEPT with ALLOW for those things you want to change: "Grant me the serenity to ALLOW those things I cannot change" puts you in a much more empowered position. Those "things you cannot change" simply flow around you and float on off and out of your universe.
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