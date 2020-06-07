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The Covid-19 & BLM Operations Are Cover For the Economic Collapse
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190 views • June 07, 2020
There is a deeper reason why the Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter events have been playing out, and that's because they are cover for the economic collapse that has been accelerating since 2008, and distract the public's focus from the real culprits who facilitated this collapse.
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