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Biden Crime Family Exposed! (part 1)
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200 views • March 14, 2022
Biden Crime Family Exposed! (Part 1). Part 2 starts here at the 38:50 Time Mark. (Websites are worried this rare video will become censored. So you may want to record these and pass them on!) Part 2 at 38:50 here: https://welovetrump.com/2022/02/27/massive-ukraine-press-release-exposes-entire-biden-crime-family/
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