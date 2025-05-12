Bribe or Boon--Trump's Big

May 12, 2025 - Here's a quick summary of the HUGE news from today--the China deal, Hostage freed, Rx price cut, and a "free" jet from Qatar that some think is a HUGE mistake.





Trump’s presser: https://x.com/ChloeSmith1728/status/1921939817757098025





Also: be sure to also watch Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh.

https://x.com/MavBroadcastNet/status/1918301448690876664





Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com