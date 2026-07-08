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Any Bishop Can Boot TLM* Priests Overnight – Why They Desperately Need Their Own Bishops
A bishop wakes up one morning and decides: no more *Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese. No warning. No dialogue. No appeal. The priests are removed. The faithful are scattered. And Rome looks the other way.
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