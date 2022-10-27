Children will be MURDERED by this decision made by the CDC, says Del Bigtree

Del Bigtree on The Highwire on 20 Oct 2022. The full 2:41 hour episode is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XooOBNGiWTWU/

Del Bigtree says (reworded):

Children will be MURDERED by this decision of CDC advisors to put the COVID-19 vaccine on the childhood vaccine schedule.

I believe this day will mark the moment that a majority of Americans will turn against the CDC and their recommendations.

The decision was made in spite of the fact that the pandemic is over... and the fact that children were NEVER at risk.

This decision by the CDC will put your children at risk.

This vaccine NEVER went through a long-term safety trial.

This vaccine is still under Emergency Use Authorization.

Now, without official approval, this vaccine has been put on the childhood schedule.

This UNTESTED vaccine, that has been shown to cause harm, especially to children, for a virus that does NOT affect children...

This UNTESTED vaccine has been FORCED upon the U.S. population.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

