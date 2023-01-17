1/15/2023 Miles Guo: Russia will disintegrate soon; once the Chinese Communist Party is taken down, China has to adopt federalism, waive all the LaoBaixing’s debts owed to the CCP, and implement universal suffrage under the “one person, one vote” principle. When Chinese people have faith, China as a nation will only grow stronger!

#RussiaDisintegration #CCP #Onepersononevote





1/15/2023 文贵直播：俄罗斯很快会解体；没有了共产党的中国必需实行联邦制、取消老百姓的所有债务、并实行一人一票的选举制度，拥有信仰的中华民族将更加强大！

#俄罗斯解体 #中共 #一人一票