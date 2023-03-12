Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/russell-brand-eviscerates-the-mainstream-media-machine/

Comedian Philosopher, Russell Brand, took a brave walk on his own high wire when he eviscerated a pundit from MSNBC on the topic of media bias this week on Bill Maher. He passionately and eloquently proceeded to shine a light on the stark reality that news from both sides of the mainstream media machine play the same dangerous game, with the people always being the ones who lose.

POSTED: 3/10/23