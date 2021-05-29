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CODE RED 918
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56 views • May 29, 2021
Please listen VERY CAREFULLY.
CODE RED 9-18, CRISPR Cas-9, modified DNA, RICE, nano-tubes, 5G activation, TESLAPHORESIS, nano-fibers, DIRECTED EVOLUTION, Harald Kautz -Vella, PLUGGING into the BRAIN, AI god, Wuhan, Aug Tellez, man-machine convergence = the Singularity
CODE RED 9-18, CRISPR Cas-9, modified DNA, RICE, nano-tubes, 5G activation, TESLAPHORESIS, nano-fibers, DIRECTED EVOLUTION, Harald Kautz -Vella, PLUGGING into the BRAIN, AI god, Wuhan, Aug Tellez, man-machine convergence = the Singularity
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