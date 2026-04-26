Iran LEGO - The America Nobody on TV is Talking About

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I found this posted somewhere else... now uploading too.... & a couple more in a little while - Cynthia
NEW LEGO VIDEO - THE AMERICA NOBODY ON TV IS TALKING ABOUT
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ANOTHER GOOD ONE. TRUTH IN PLAIN SIGHT, NO LONGER HIDDEN.
THANKS TO THE TRUMP ZIONIST REGIME. HANG THEM ALL FOR HIGH TREASON. THEY ALL HATE US & AMERICA.
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