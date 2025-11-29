© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rubio and EU warmongers.
Adding:
🚨‼️BREAKING: Donald Trump announces the CLOSURE of Venezuelan AIRSPACE!!!!
@realDonaldTrump
To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
Nov 29, 2025, 6:43 AM