White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0935 - Nadia Iverson - Sewall is sentenced
19 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Sewall, who was later convicted of forcing women to perform sex acts on him while on duty, forced Nadia to do the same, then shot her in the head, four days after her 20th birthday. Her body was found in an apartment that was being renovated on Washington Ave. & Martin Luther King Blvd. He was caught 20 years later when DNA from Nadia’s rape kit was matched to a sample taken from him in 1999 as part of a parole and probation directive.
Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos