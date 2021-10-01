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5.56x45 Ammo - History
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40 views • October 01, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duQJNc2k5rk
Learn the history of 5.56x45 ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rifle/5.56x45-ammo to get the best discount 5.56x45 ammo online.
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The 5.56x45 cartridge was developed after extensive research into small-caliber, high-velocity projectiles in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and it soon became one of the most popular centerfire cartridges in the world. Law enforcement agencies and militaries around the world use the cartridge, as do an increasing number of civilians in the United States. The .223 Remington is a sister cartridge that was inspired by the 5.56x45, and it can be fired from rifles chambered for the 5.56 (but for safety's sake, not the other way around).
The 5.56x45 was first loaded with full metal jacket bullets weighing 55 grains that exited the barrel of the new AR-15 rifle at more than 3,200 feet per second. The AR-15 eventually became the M16. Since then, many different projectiles have capped this cartridge, including the M855, a steel penetrator tip, and the Mk318, a barrier-blind. Both of these bullets weigh 62 grains. For precision marksmanship, the 5.56 cartridge uses a Sierra MatchKing 77 grain Boat Tail Hollow Point, or the Mk262 Open Tip Match bullet.
Popular worldwide, many manufacturers of firearms have produced weapons chambered for the 5.56x45 cartridge – including Armalite, Bushmaster, Colt and others that have manufactured semi-automatic rifles and fully automatic rifles for this popular caliber, making it pretty easy to find cheap and bulk 5.56 ammo
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
5.56x45 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/5.56x45-ammo
.223 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo
Full Metal Jacket Bullets Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/full-metal-jacket-fmj
Boat Tail Hollow Point Bullets Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/hollow-point-boat-tail-hp-bt
Learn the history of 5.56x45 ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rifle/5.56x45-ammo to get the best discount 5.56x45 ammo online.
Subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
The 5.56x45 cartridge was developed after extensive research into small-caliber, high-velocity projectiles in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and it soon became one of the most popular centerfire cartridges in the world. Law enforcement agencies and militaries around the world use the cartridge, as do an increasing number of civilians in the United States. The .223 Remington is a sister cartridge that was inspired by the 5.56x45, and it can be fired from rifles chambered for the 5.56 (but for safety's sake, not the other way around).
The 5.56x45 was first loaded with full metal jacket bullets weighing 55 grains that exited the barrel of the new AR-15 rifle at more than 3,200 feet per second. The AR-15 eventually became the M16. Since then, many different projectiles have capped this cartridge, including the M855, a steel penetrator tip, and the Mk318, a barrier-blind. Both of these bullets weigh 62 grains. For precision marksmanship, the 5.56 cartridge uses a Sierra MatchKing 77 grain Boat Tail Hollow Point, or the Mk262 Open Tip Match bullet.
Popular worldwide, many manufacturers of firearms have produced weapons chambered for the 5.56x45 cartridge – including Armalite, Bushmaster, Colt and others that have manufactured semi-automatic rifles and fully automatic rifles for this popular caliber, making it pretty easy to find cheap and bulk 5.56 ammo
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
5.56x45 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/5.56x45-ammo
.223 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo
Full Metal Jacket Bullets Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/full-metal-jacket-fmj
Boat Tail Hollow Point Bullets Explained: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/hollow-point-boat-tail-hp-bt
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