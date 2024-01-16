Create New Account
THE WEF AND GATES ARE DOING IT AGAIN AND THEY'RE NOT EVEN HIDING IT
Alex Hammer
Published 16 hours ago

Researchers in China have discovered a strain of coronavirus that caused 100% mortality due to a “late-stage brain infection.” It also turns your eyes white before you succumb to fever and flu like a zombie. Great! Is this the Disease X that the Davos crowd is going to discuss this week at the World Economic Forum? This IS gain of function research and it is extremely dangerous. Time to stop it yet?


Source: Redacted News


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/


Keywords
biblevaccine injuriesscripturegenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

