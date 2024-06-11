Mind Control: Google’s Stated Mission:“Recreating Society Based on Our Values” w/ Dr. Epstein

Sign up for my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.comShow more





Dr. Robert Epstein joins the program to discuss the power Google and other social media companies have over society. It is hidden and most people have no idea. He presents peer reviewed, professional and well structured studies proving what can only be term as "mind control" and manipulation over your thoughts and ideas. He also shares how much power Google has over all elections in every country. Evidence shows they can and do "fix" elections with just their tools/influence. The ignorance and apathy of the masses and the "leaders" in society is the only reason this is allowed to continue. You can learn more and donate to his important work at https://MyGoogleResearch.com or at https://FeedTheWatchDogs.com





