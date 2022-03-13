© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great Documentary About Living Without Money
Follow
3
Share
Report
471 views • March 13, 2022
This video gives a quick overview of a great documentary about living without money. Heidemarie Schwermer was a German psychotherapist who didn't profess to follow Jesus or even believe in God, yet she unknowingly obeyed the most controversial (and yet liberating) teachings of Jesus by forsaking all that she owned, and then going into all the world to spread love freely, without working for money. If you think that such a way of life is impossible, check this video out, and see a living example of how we can live without money.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.