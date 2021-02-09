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The Onion Song
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22 views • February 09, 2021
Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were the most successful duo by the late 60's with such hits as "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Your Precious Love," and "If I Could Build My Whole World Around You." This song became a huge hit in England in early 1970.
I think that this song is a timeless reminder of the power of unconditional love.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
I think that this song is a timeless reminder of the power of unconditional love.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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