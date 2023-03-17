How To Break Agreements And Be Free From The Devil

If you have been tricked into following the devil, or have decided to follow him, or you just want to know how to get people free from evil, then listen to this episode.. Jesus is supreme. My king is supreme. Make Jesus your King and Lord today. Satan has already been judged and defeated, don't stay on the sinking ship. Get free in Jesus name.







Now is the time for these evil spirits to be sent to the lake of fire. If satan really had power I wouldn't be able to say this for the past 10 years. He would have killed me. He is JUDGED! His followers have false authority only through fear. Be free from fear. Globalists are not taking over, their ship is sinking, get out now!





Bless you all! Its time you pick a side and be all in...





