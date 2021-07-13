Sydney Powell: Experimental Vax Has All Kinds of Adverse Effects

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07/09/2021 Sydney Powell: They’re going to try to vaccinate all of us, and it sounds like they want it to be mandatory. Sydney Powell talked at War Room, July 9, about adverse side effects of the vaccine which is still experimental. She added that people are not even properly informed of this.