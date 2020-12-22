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Exactly How Democrats Stole Over 200,000 Votes in Wisconsin
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162 views • December 22, 2020
There is a lot more to the story of Wisconsin’s 2020 election and recount.
3 million people in our state voted properly.
But Wisconsin Circuit Court @JudgeTroupis testified that over 200,000 votes were not valid.
STOP THE STEAL! DEMAND FORENSIC ANALYSIS IN EVERY STATE!
IF WE DON'T HAVE AN HONEST, FAIR ELECTION, WE HAVE NOTHING!
3 million people in our state voted properly.
But Wisconsin Circuit Court @JudgeTroupis testified that over 200,000 votes were not valid.
STOP THE STEAL! DEMAND FORENSIC ANALYSIS IN EVERY STATE!
IF WE DON'T HAVE AN HONEST, FAIR ELECTION, WE HAVE NOTHING!
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