4.25.23 We are PREPARED and AWAKE. Ukraine, Tucker, UN, pieces are failing, Dangerous path taken. L

LT of And We Know
Apr 25, 2023
What a long weekend with so much going on in Fox News, CNN, the world of information flowing through all of the pieces moving is crazy. Who would have thought we would come this far in sharing so much information on the deep state, the demise of the UN, the falling of the Ukraine Deep State Khazarians and more. Here we go.
