‘Libs of Tik TOK’ Exclusive Interview! Reveals Identity, Exposes Child Grooming & Leftist Lunacy
Published Yesterday
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


January 10, 2023


"Libs of Tik Tok" account Mega-star Chaya Raichik joins DeAnna in an exclusive interview, her first major interview since revealing herself on Tucker Carlson! She tells all, including her backstory, the corrupt and insane things she's witnessed while exposing Leftist, Child Groomers, Pedophile Teachers and more. She shares her new life mission and you gotta watch this interview!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


