Lesbians in Space...Danger Will Robinson!

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Lesbians in space rubbing each other's hair. How lovely.Never mind looking out the window, that's what I'd be doing....if it were real.
#cgi
The most disturbing thing is the lone hair that breaks off and starts floating around the room, that would seriously play havoc with my OCD. I wouldn't be able to help myself I'd have to pick it up and bin it.
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