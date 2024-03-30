Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOD'S PASSOVER VS. MAN'S DEMONIC EASTER CELEBRATION, MARK 15:42; LUKE 23:54; JOHN 19:31, 20240330
channel image
First Century Gospel Church HQ
20 Subscribers
21 views
Published 14 hours ago

GOD'S PASSOVER VS. MAN'S DEMONIC EASTER CELEBRATION, MARK 15:42; LUKE 23:54; JOHN 19:31, 20240330

John 19:31

31 The Jews therefore, because it was the preparation, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (for that sabbath day was an high day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away. Amen!

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


Keywords
deathgospeljesus christeastersundayresurrectiondayfridaybreadburialholysabbathfeastpassoverjosephhighcrucifiedmary magdalenepreparationanointjonahunleavened3 days3 nightssepulcher

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket