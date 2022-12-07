Is a food forest design right for you?

Our food forest designs are geared towards people at all stages of growing.
From urban dwellers to small-scale farmers and large-scale growers.
We work with any size plot to carefully curate a design that fits your specific needs and goals; whether that’s to save money, to start eating more intentionally, or begin your own homestead.
Our food forest designs are a simple, effective way to get started growing your own food.
We take the guesswork out of maximizing your property by offering you 5 different types of designs ranging in size and functionality.
Your food forest is 100% customized with consideration for:
-Your climate
-Planting zone
-Space allowance
-The beauty and functionality of your space
-Your desired growing needs
Visit us https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/products/food-forest-design-blueprint to start designing your food forest today
