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Is Mandate Mayhem Over
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51 views • April 09, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
From the legislative arena to big business, Covid restrictions seem to be in their final day. Businesses have begun re-hiring unvaccinated workers, airline CEOs are calling for an end to Biden's federal mask mandate, and legislators are working to prevent mandates from ever happening again.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzcz6x-is-mandate-mayhem-over.html
From the legislative arena to big business, Covid restrictions seem to be in their final day. Businesses have begun re-hiring unvaccinated workers, airline CEOs are calling for an end to Biden's federal mask mandate, and legislators are working to prevent mandates from ever happening again.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzcz6x-is-mandate-mayhem-over.html
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