First Tulsi, Now the #DemExit Continues! Kyrsten Sinema Makes an Announcement
Published Yesterday |
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced she is leaving the Democratic Party on Friday to become an Independent. The senator made her remarks during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. With her departure, she becomes the third Independent senator, joining Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Angus King (I-ME).

Keywords
kyrsten sinemaarizona senatorleaving democratic party

