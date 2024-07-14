The Fawning Media Before + After Trump's Assassination Attempt -- LOATHSOME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The corporate media and their coverage of Donald Trump at minimum made the attempted assassination more likely. Watch the invective and comparisons to Hitler they made, and the minimization and both sidesing it afterwards. These people are enemies of the populace and deserve to be ignored at best.
#cnn #assassination #trump #media