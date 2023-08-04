The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Novorossiysk naval base with two sea drones.

🛳 Enemy drones were detected and destroyed by fire from the regular weapons of Russian ships guarding the naval base.

➡️There were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory said.

From the MOD:

Ministry of Defense of Russia:

Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was thwarted.

➡️10 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces.

➡️Three more enemy drones were suppressed by electronic warfare.

➡️As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack , there are no casualties and no damage.

From RYBAR:

Combined attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea zone - @Rybar Report

Somewhere around midnight, from the vicinity of Kherson, likely from the Chernobaevka airfield, toward the Crimean Peninsula, two to four groups of Mugin-5 PRO drones were launched (at least 18 UAVs).

One of the groups moved through Kalanchak towards Armyansk and Cape Tarkhankut, while another went through Chaplinka and Chongar towards Feodosia. The first six drones were jammed by EW systems above Chaplinka.

Subsequently, units of the 31st Air Defense Division engaged targets using the 'Pantsir-S1' SAM systems near Krasnoperekopsk and Cape Tarkhankut. Two more drones were neutralized by EW systems near Krasnoperekopsk and Armyansk.

❗️The main AFU strike was concentrated on Feodosia, where Russian forces shot down seven UAVs (three with S-400 SAMs, four with ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns), and one was jammed by EW units. One of the drones crashed near an oil depot in the city, but no damage details are available yet.

The attack on Feodosia wasn't coincidental. The city houses significant oil reservoirs (the proximity of the UAV crash implies they were the target). Additionally, there's a power station there that's connected to Crimea's power grid.

➡️Details have also emerged about an attack on Novorossiysk. A Ukrainian unmanned boat struck the left side of the 'Olenegorsky Gorniak'. This led to flooding in one compartment, but the ship remained afloat and will be repaired.

In this case, it's noteworthy that the drone approached the landing ship without hindrance. The crew likely didn't expect an attack and thus didn't take measures to destroy the UAV. This highlights the question of arming all non-combat ships with additional machine gun installations, as has already been done on several ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

The combined attack on Crimea, along with hitting the naval ship, occurred after comprehensive reconnaissance by NATO aircraft and satellites.