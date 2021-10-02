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TOUR OF AGALIS CANYON IN EVIA
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10 views • October 02, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, #eparea are in a real paradise on earth. In the #CanyonOfAgali in #Evia. It is located in the village of Agios Athanasios and is about 20 minutes from Chalkida. There we met the Association for the Protection of #Nature and Cultural Heritage SIDERITI. The president of Elias Karabas, told us stories about fairies after music !!! If you are in the area, do not miss the opportunity to do this amazing hike !!!
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