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WORLDWIDE GANGSTALKERS - SATAN'S UNDERCOVER CIVILIANS ON PATROL (PART 2)
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
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GANGSTALKING, THE TARGETING OF INDIVIDUALS BY COUNTLESS PSYCHOTRONIC, HARASSMENT WEAPONS, IS THE ABSOLUTE CURRENT CONTINUATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL C.I.A. MK ULTRA PROGRAM.

THE STASI ZERSETZUNG, STATE TERROR PROGRAM OF THE 1950s, EAST GERMANY TO CRUSH CIVILIAN DISSENT, CONTINUES IN EARNEST FOLKS! 

INTRO and OUTRO music credit:

Thank you to Neal Chevrier for your amazing song SONG FOR TARGETED INDIVIDUALS 'Waves of Darkness' -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gvtzbPbx_o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1MTxsMfjMc


Music credit:

endless walls - 'Ultimate Mr. Robot Original TV-Series Score Music Mix for Hacking, Coding & Programming'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tUBCmGBO3A&list=RD_tUBCmGBO3A&start_radio=1

KJV
ISAIAH 54:17
17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.

KJV
EPHESIANS 6:10-18
10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;



Keywords
dewgangstalkingtargeted individualszersetzungpsychotronic weaponselectronic harrassmentstarsi programwehrkraftzersetzungstate terror programcurrent mkultraelectronic witchcraft
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