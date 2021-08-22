© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS ARE GETTING PAID TO KILL YOU. AS MUCH AS $80,000 PER 200 JABBED. (GENOCIDE)
Follow
2
Share
Report
240 views • August 22, 2021
Freedom is not free but neither is Genocide. They are taxing you to pay to kill you. I would rather pay in blood to be free. Either way the cost is the same. Spend your life wisely and you money also
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.