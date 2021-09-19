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Banks Have a Playbook to Close Accounts and Credit Lines | iAllegedly
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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2011 views • September 19, 2021
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Youtuber Dan (iAllegedly) issued dire warnings on the US economy, including:

* Big crash coming.
* Banks closing accounts and lines of credit.
* Rate increases and inflation.
* Supply chain disruption/shortages.

This video is edited. The original 22 minute video is linked below.


By: Dan/iAllegedly
Original Url: https://youtu.be/fNIh_7jMnP4

From the video description:

Banks have a Playbook to close your accounts and credit and credit lines. It is Game On. They are already doing this. #ClosedBankAccounts #CreditLines #StimulusChecks #iAllegedly

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Here are the links to the stories mentioned in this video.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/47470647

https://www.abfjournal.com/articles/h...

https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/08/10/...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/qz.com/2...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/thehill....

https://news.sky.com/story/kfc-warns-...
Keywords
economygreat resetstimulus checksiallegedly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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