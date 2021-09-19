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Banks Have a Playbook to Close Accounts and Credit Lines | iAllegedly
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2011 views • September 19, 2021
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Youtuber Dan (iAllegedly) issued dire warnings on the US economy, including:
* Big crash coming.
* Banks closing accounts and lines of credit.
* Rate increases and inflation.
* Supply chain disruption/shortages.
This video is edited. The original 22 minute video is linked below.
By: Dan/iAllegedly
Original Url: https://youtu.be/fNIh_7jMnP4
From the video description:
Banks have a Playbook to close your accounts and credit and credit lines. It is Game On. They are already doing this. #ClosedBankAccounts #CreditLines #StimulusChecks #iAllegedly
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Here are the links to the stories mentioned in this video.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/47470647
https://www.abfjournal.com/articles/h...
https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/08/10/...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/qz.com/2...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/thehill....
https://news.sky.com/story/kfc-warns-...
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Youtuber Dan (iAllegedly) issued dire warnings on the US economy, including:
* Big crash coming.
* Banks closing accounts and lines of credit.
* Rate increases and inflation.
* Supply chain disruption/shortages.
This video is edited. The original 22 minute video is linked below.
By: Dan/iAllegedly
Original Url: https://youtu.be/fNIh_7jMnP4
From the video description:
Banks have a Playbook to close your accounts and credit and credit lines. It is Game On. They are already doing this. #ClosedBankAccounts #CreditLines #StimulusChecks #iAllegedly
We have a Patreon Channel. Now you can support the channel, get access to exclusive content and get me to consult for your business. Please check it out.
https://www.patreon.com/iAllegedly
Please join our email list. We will send you news and updates to the channel.
https://bit.ly/2Y21C19
Get 1 free stock for opening a Webull account. You can get one free stock for opening the the account and 1 more if you deposit $10. into the account. Share with us what you get.
https://act.webull.com/kol-us/share.h...
Here are the links to the stories mentioned in this video.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/47470647
https://www.abfjournal.com/articles/h...
https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/08/10/...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/qz.com/2...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/thehill....
https://news.sky.com/story/kfc-warns-...
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