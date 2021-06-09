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Angel Rust | Super Ego (ft. Minnesang)
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10 views • June 09, 2021
Angel Rust - Super Ego (ft. Minnesang). A punk rock song with Mary Walker on vocals. Available on most music platforms - Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, etc.
Mary Walker (Minnesang) - Vocals.
Mark Adams - Guitars, Bass, Synth & Sequencing.
Jordan McQueen - Drums & Percussion
Produced by Moonrunner.
Music & lyrics written by Mark Adams.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Mary Walker (Minnesang) - Vocals.
Mark Adams - Guitars, Bass, Synth & Sequencing.
Jordan McQueen - Drums & Percussion
Produced by Moonrunner.
Music & lyrics written by Mark Adams.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Hit the notification bell, if you would like notifications of new videos.
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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