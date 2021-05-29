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The propaganda for the 2020 population cull, societal collapse and power grab started in the 1970's
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190 views • May 29, 2021
Here's a 1973 propaganda piece from Club of Rome and MIT aired in Australia
More info: https://SILVIEW.media
More info: https://SILVIEW.media
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