Bomb Threat on China-Bound Iranian Plane

https://gnews.org/post/p1s72922b
10/03/2022 Indian Air Force jets were scrambled earlier today after authorities received false information of a China bound Iranian plane carrying a bomb. Later, Tehran asked India to disregard the bomb scare, following which the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination Guangzhou
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.