Bomb Threat on China-Bound Iranian Plane

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https://gnews.org/post/p1s72922b
10/03/2022 Indian Air Force jets were scrambled earlier today after authorities received false information of a China bound Iranian plane carrying a bomb. Later, Tehran asked India to disregard the bomb scare, following which the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination Guangzhou