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Excessive Masturbation & its Biochemical Effects (Case Study)
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73 views • May 16, 2020
Have you noticed that most journalists and articles talk about how masturbation is good for you? How chocolate is good for you and how coffee is good for you? but very seldom do we see articles on how these same vices can be detrimental to our health?
That's because most people would rather read articles and "science" that supports their vices. Few are ready for change & transformation.
For those of my brothers who are ready, this video is dedicated to you.
Growing up, I have not known of any male person who wasn't watching porn or addicted to it. Till this day, many of my guy friends are addicted to it.
I hope this video inspires you and empowers you to rise above all vices and addictions and achieve your fullest potentialities.
To mail in your hair sample or to schedule a consultation, visit:
www.soreadyforhealth.com
YouTube has shadow-banned many of my videos and killed the organic reach of my channel. This is how those in power, who have hijacked all major platforms, discourage creators from creating natural health information that they don't want the general public to have access to. If you value the content I share on my channel, please consider sharing my videos as this is the only way they'll get exposure.
Subscribe to my weekly Podcast! (Podcasts aren't as censored as all other platforms, yet!) Just search for "So Ready For Health" on any Podcast browser or subscribe to my RSS fee:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/838417.rss
Your PayPal contributions are what help keep my podcasts and videos alive.
Thank you for your continued support!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/soreadyforhealth
Instagram: nabilinho
Facebook: So Ready For Health
MeWe: So Ready For Health
Telegram: nabilinho
So Ready For Health - Copyright © 2020
That's because most people would rather read articles and "science" that supports their vices. Few are ready for change & transformation.
For those of my brothers who are ready, this video is dedicated to you.
Growing up, I have not known of any male person who wasn't watching porn or addicted to it. Till this day, many of my guy friends are addicted to it.
I hope this video inspires you and empowers you to rise above all vices and addictions and achieve your fullest potentialities.
To mail in your hair sample or to schedule a consultation, visit:
www.soreadyforhealth.com
YouTube has shadow-banned many of my videos and killed the organic reach of my channel. This is how those in power, who have hijacked all major platforms, discourage creators from creating natural health information that they don't want the general public to have access to. If you value the content I share on my channel, please consider sharing my videos as this is the only way they'll get exposure.
Subscribe to my weekly Podcast! (Podcasts aren't as censored as all other platforms, yet!) Just search for "So Ready For Health" on any Podcast browser or subscribe to my RSS fee:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/838417.rss
Your PayPal contributions are what help keep my podcasts and videos alive.
Thank you for your continued support!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/soreadyforhealth
Instagram: nabilinho
Facebook: So Ready For Health
MeWe: So Ready For Health
Telegram: nabilinho
So Ready For Health - Copyright © 2020
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