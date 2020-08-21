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Our World Transforming 2020
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40 views • August 21, 2020
The coming great reset, and how the stage is being set for a new world.
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This channel may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues.
Cloud Nine by Hayden/Folker
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative
If you'd like to support my channel, please visit: http://tiny.cc/0vnosz
It would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated - Thank you!
FAIR USE NOTICE:
This channel may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues.
Cloud Nine by Hayden/Folker
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative
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