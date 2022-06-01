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Looking For Answers
* Still a lot we don’t know about the TX massacre.
* We were told a resource officer shot at Ramos; and he was outside for up to 12 minutes.
* We’re now told he was outside for 5 minutes.
* Order to remain outside was just a ‘rumor’.
* This massacre could have been prevented.
* California bill could make shootings more likely.
* Leaders are using this tragedy to amass more power.
* Tyrant [Turdo] uses Uvalde to push handgun ban.
* Our leaders never let a tragedy go to waste.
* Dems have yelled about ‘weapons of war’ for years.
* [Bidan]’s gun control power grab takes shape.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 May 2022