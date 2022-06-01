Looking For Answers

* Still a lot we don’t know about the TX massacre.

* We were told a resource officer shot at Ramos; and he was outside for up to 12 minutes.

* We’re now told he was outside for 5 minutes.

* Order to remain outside was just a ‘rumor’.

* This massacre could have been prevented.

* California bill could make shootings more likely.

* Leaders are using this tragedy to amass more power.

* Tyrant [Turdo] uses Uvalde to push handgun ban.

* Our leaders never let a tragedy go to waste.

* Dems have yelled about ‘weapons of war’ for years.

* [Bidan]’s gun control power grab takes shape.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307070544112