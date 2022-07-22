WILL BABY Q Godzilla Save Humanity? Austin Steinbart a.k.a. "Q" (Yes, him personally) WARNS ARIZONA!

Austin Steinbart on "The Jim Price Show." ... Trump on notice, he is being led into an ambush... Arizona is the center of election action... Quantum Party Rising...Jerome Davison... Dub Syndicate "Above and Beyond" plus Roots Radics, Sly and Robbie... [MUSICAL NOTE: It is a KNOWN FACT that a music bed may confuse censorship algorithms so please keep complaints to yourself, or send them elsewhere. Don't attack people who are really trying to help you and your family stay alive because you don't like some detail that doesn't fit a puritanical model you prefer.] Godzilla always reminds us that mankind's abuse of science always forces us back to nature... https://www.bitchute.com/video/CdLpxyLLcH8t/ Q The DUB - Austin Steinbart is Q - The Space Time Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbsvuJ5LuOkA/ We Are Being Played - Agenda 2030 DUBCAST How China's CCP Is Creating A Godlike A.I Cyrus A Parsa The A.I Organization - 8/15/20 https://www.bitchute.com/video/XjS2hzGJxRKG/ Questioning Q on THE NEW Adventures of Sid Canoe Pre-Launch Episode! https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVf4jXg7qexJ/ Dec 01, 2020 The NEW Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 1: "Visiting 'Q'" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1cCp8iCdFdi2/ THE NEW ADVENTURES OF ZIDKENU EPISODE 3: "VISITING PRISON" https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zARVnvHh68B/ Jan 31, 2021 The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 10: "Apex of Human History" The canoe ride with "Countryman". These episodes are timeless regardless of the record date, which for this one was Veteran's Day 11/11/20 with a tip of the cap to all of those who are or were veterans. Willie Nelson is the featured artist as we approach the key moment in the history of the nation, or is it bigger than that? Is the Austin Steinbart trial a part of that? Harris police state, Biden puppet of the CCP? Zidkenu reveals his favorites including Tore @TweetWordz and Thomas Wictor currently still on youtube, Steven Crowder, more from exploding new media. Get on the open road with Dave Hodges but get tracked by drones! The story of Samson representing Socialism. How broadcast medium controls the world through the CIA. Catch the show on Bitchute, Brighteon and American Freedom Radio where American freedom matters. Don't take the robot vaccine, get wholesome instruction and avoid it, that way we remain hid with God. Zeph 2:3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/5LfPnGjH0xqr/ Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu Plus "Odysee" to be updated later https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f "Zidkenu" is BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio Heavily Censored on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe... PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM YOUTUBE which destroyed videos... ...for a historic BLOG that is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]