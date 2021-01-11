© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 Masks 002 - Masking Mothers During Birth
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • January 11, 2021
MASKING MOTHERS DURING BIRTH
Hospitals in France now require women to wear masks during labor or to face giving birth without medical care. Many of these women are reporting traumatic experiences including difficulty pushing, lack of connection with their newborns and unnecessary C-sections due to the difficulty of breathing during childbirth with a mask on. Will American women be the next group of people mandated to mask while in labor? Legendary OB / GYN, Dr. Stuart Fischbein, discusses the dangers of women wearing masks during labor. With a growing fear of hospitals, more and more women are opting to give birth at home. Dr. Stuart also talks about the psychological effects of masks for infants and their development.
Hospitals in France now require women to wear masks during labor or to face giving birth without medical care. Many of these women are reporting traumatic experiences including difficulty pushing, lack of connection with their newborns and unnecessary C-sections due to the difficulty of breathing during childbirth with a mask on. Will American women be the next group of people mandated to mask while in labor? Legendary OB / GYN, Dr. Stuart Fischbein, discusses the dangers of women wearing masks during labor. With a growing fear of hospitals, more and more women are opting to give birth at home. Dr. Stuart also talks about the psychological effects of masks for infants and their development.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.